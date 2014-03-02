FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's 84-year old Emir undergoes minor surgery: KUNA
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's 84-year old Emir undergoes minor surgery: KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah talks during the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the high-level segment of the 18th session of the Conference of Parties (COP18) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Doha December 4, 2012.  REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s 84-year-old ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has undergone a “successful minor surgery” at a hospital in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab oil exporter since 2006, earned respect in the Middle East for rebuilding ties in the region after Iraq’s 1990 invasion of his country.

KUNA gave no details on the surgery, but said Sheikh Sabah would remain in hospital for “the normal period of recuperation”.

Illness at the top of the ruling family left Sheikh Sabah as the de facto policymaker for years before he became emir, chosen as an experienced pair of hands.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Writing by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.