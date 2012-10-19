Kuwait opposition to boycott election over "meddling:" politician

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Kuwaiti politician on Friday criticized the emir’s decision to amend the election law as meddling in the constitution and said opposition leaders were meeting with the aim of taking a decision to boycott the next election.

“We have announced our position that if there was any meddling, there will be a boycott of the election, and what happened was meddling with the constitution of Kuwait,” said Hamad al-Matar, a former member of parliament.