Kuwait opposition to boycott election over "meddling:" politician
#World News
October 19, 2012 / 7:14 PM / in 5 years

Kuwait opposition to boycott election over "meddling:" politician

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A Kuwaiti politician on Friday criticized the emir’s decision to amend the election law as meddling in the constitution and said opposition leaders were meeting with the aim of taking a decision to boycott the next election.

“We have announced our position that if there was any meddling, there will be a boycott of the election, and what happened was meddling with the constitution of Kuwait,” said Hamad al-Matar, a former member of parliament.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Pravin Char

