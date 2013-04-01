FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait executes three men convicted of murder
April 1, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait executes three men convicted of murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait executed three men on Monday who had been convicted of murder, the first executions in the Gulf Arab state since 2007, state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwaiti media said on Sunday that the three were a Pakistani, a Saudi and a stateless man and they would be hanged.

They were executed at the Central Prison, KUNA said, without giving details. Authorities had invited journalists from Kuwaiti publications to witness the executions.

The last recorded case of the death penalty being carried out in Kuwait was six years ago when a Pakistani man was executed for drug trafficking, according to Amnesty International.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Angus MacSwan

