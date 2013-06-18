FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait hangs two Egyptian men for murder and rape
#World News
June 18, 2013 / 1:24 PM / in 4 years

Kuwait hangs two Egyptian men for murder and rape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait hanged two Egyptian men on Tuesday, one for murder and the other for abduction and rape, state news agency KUNA reported, in the second set of executions in the Gulf Arab state this year.

Ahmad al-Beili was sentenced to death for the premeditated murder of two people and Hajjaj al-Saeedi was found guilty of raping five children, KUNA said, adding that 29 people remain on Kuwait’s death row.

In April, Kuwait hanged three men who had been convicted of murder in the first executions since 2007.

Human Rights Watch, which campaigns against the death penalty, had urged Kuwait on Monday to halt the executions.

“This new round of executions indicates that Kuwait is moving in exactly the wrong direction regarding the death penalty,” Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at the rights group, said in a statement.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall, editing by Gareth Jones

