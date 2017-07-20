FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait orders Iranian embassy to reduce staff, close offices - agency
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 10:27 AM / an hour ago

Kuwait orders Iranian embassy to reduce staff, close offices - agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait told the Iranian embassy on Thursday to reduce its staff in the Gulf state and close down some of its technical offices following a court ruling last year that implicated some Iranians in a spying case, state news agency KUNA reported.

The agency, citing a foreign ministry source, said Kuwait also decided to freeze any activities involving joint committees between the two countries following the ruling by Kuwait's top court in a case known as the "Abdali cell".

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Gareth Jones

