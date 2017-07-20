FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 9:51 AM / an hour ago

Kuwait 'takes actions' on diplomatic relationship with Iran

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait has taken unspecified "actions" regarding its diplomatic relationship with Iran following a court case ruling last year, a Kuwaiti government official said on Thursday, after Arab media said parts of Tehran's representation in Kuwait had been shut.

Last year Kuwait convicted a group of men - one Iranian and the rest Kuwaiti - of spying for Iran and Lebanese Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah.

"The government of the state of Kuwait decided to take actions in accordance with diplomatic norms and in abidance with the Vienna conventions with regards to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran," following the court ruling, acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad al-Mubarak al-Sabah said.

He gave no further details.

