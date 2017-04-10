FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Suspected Islamic State cell was planning attacks on U.S. forces in Kuwait - report
#World News
April 10, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 4 months ago

Suspected Islamic State cell was planning attacks on U.S. forces in Kuwait - report

An Islamic State flag is seen in this picture illustration taken February 18, 2016.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUWAIT CITY (Reuters) - Suspected Islamic State militants arrested in Kuwait and the Philippines were planning to carry out bombings against U.S. military forces in Kuwait, the Gulf country's al-Rai newspaper reported on Monday.

The suspects were also plotting a suicide attack on a hussainiya, or Shi'ite Muslim meeting hall, said al-Rai, which has close ties to the security services.

Philippine security forces arrested a Kuwaiti and a Syrian for suspected links to Islamic State on March 25, three months after they arrived in Manila.

Al-Rai said Kuwaiti security forces also arrested a Syrian chemistry teacher suspected of involvement with the plots.

A spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait referred queries to Kuwaiti authorities. Kuwaiti security officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kuwait, home to several U.S. military bases, suffered its deadliest militant attack in decades when a Saudi suicide bomber blew himself up inside a packed Shi'ite mosque in June 2015, killing 27 people. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Janet Lawrence

