Kuwait's Jazeera Airways raises capital by 74 pct
January 20, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways raises capital by 74 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways (JAZK.KW) said on Sunday it had raised its capital by 74 percent to 42 million dinars ($149 million) through a share issue which was 2.25 times oversubscribed.

The airline issued 178 million shares priced at 100 fils each from Dec 16-31, it said in a statement. There are 1,000 fils in a dinar.

The group did not say what it would use the funds for but in the past the company has said it would use such a capital hike in order to expand its business.

The share sale is the latest in a series of capital raising measures by Kuwaiti companies. In December, Burgan Bank (BURG.KW) issued a 100 million dinar bond, the largest ever local currency issue by a company in the Gulf Arab state.

($1 = 0.2814 Kuwaiti dinars)

Reporting by Sylvia Westall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
