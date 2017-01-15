FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa says no evidence of bomb on board Eurowings plane landed in Kuwait
January 15, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in 9 months

Lufthansa says no evidence of bomb on board Eurowings plane landed in Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People line up behind a barrier tape of Lufthansa's budget airlines Eurowings during a 24-hour strike over pay and working conditions at Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay - RTX2QPEM

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - There was no evidence that a bomb was on board a plane operated by Lufthansa’s budget unit Eurowings bound for Cologne on Sunday, a company spokesman said in Germany, in reply to an enquiry.

He confirmed the plane made an emergency landing in Kuwait, having headed out from Salalah in Oman.

There were 287 passengers and 10 crew on board. Passengers would be flown back to Germany from Kuwait, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Till Weber, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton

