Kuwait names new acting oil minister; policy change not expected
November 29, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait names new acting oil minister; policy change not expected

Kuwait's Minister of Finance Anas al-Saleh speaks at the opening of the Euromoney Conference in Kuwait City September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Kuwait on Sunday appointed Anas al-Saleh as acting oil minister in addition to his roles as finance minister and deputy prime minister, state news agency KUNA reported.

KUNA did not say why Ali al-Omair was leaving the oil minister post. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters 10 days ago that Omair was expected to be replaced; he had tried recently to introduce some changes to the management of state oil companies but was blocked.

Omair’s departure is not expected to mean any change in the oil policy of the OPEC member; Kuwait’s oil policy is set by the country’s Supreme Petroleum Council.

KUNA also reported that Electricity, Water and Public Works Minister Ahmad Khaled al-Jassar had resigned. Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al-Mubarak was named acting electricity and water minister, while Omair was named public works minister and minister of state for parliamentary affairs.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
