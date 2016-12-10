FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Kuwait emir appoints Essam al-Marzouq new oil minister
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 8 months ago

Kuwait emir appoints Essam al-Marzouq new oil minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir appointed Essam Abdul Mohsen Al-Marzouq as the country's new oil minister on Saturday, state news agency KUNA reported.

Marzouq has previously served as head of the country's stock exchange and as a board member of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC).

Opposition candidates won around half of the parliament's 50 seats last month in a poll seen by Kuwaitis as a referendum on austerity measures brought on by low global oil prices.

Many Kuwaitis fear the government will cut many of the perks they have enjoyed for decades. These include free healthcare, education, subsidized basic products, free housing or land plots and interest-free loans for many citizens.

The assembly can pass legislation and question ministers but the emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah retains a final say in political matters.

Anas al-Saleh, the former acting oil minister, retained his other role as Finance Minister.

Reporting by Noah Browning, editing by Ros Russell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.