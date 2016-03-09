FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
March 9, 2016 / 1:33 PM / a year ago

Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next three years

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s acting oil minister said on Wednesday he expected oil prices of $40 to $60 a barrel over the next three years.

“I think we will see an indication of an increase in demand by end of this year and probably a little bit higher prices by 2017 and 2018,” Anas al-Saleh told reporters in Kuwait.

“And the range is $40-$60 as an average over three years.”

Brent crude futures were trading above $40 per barrel Wednesday.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mark Potter

