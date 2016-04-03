FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination
April 3, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

Kuwait says hopes for OPEC, non-OPEC oil coordination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger -

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait hopes that coordination among oil producers inside and outside OPEC will help to stabilize the market, acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh told reporters on Sunday.

”As long as there is coordination among major producers in OPEC and outside OPEC, that will certainly help stabilize prices,” he said.

Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday that Riyadh would not join an output freeze without the participation of Iran and other major producers, Bloomberg reported. A meeting to discuss the production freeze has been scheduled in Doha on April 17.

Asked on Sunday whether Kuwait’s position was the same as the Saudi stance, Saleh said: ”We have announced our position before: we will attend the meeting and see. We think that a consensus is a positive thing and will serve stability of markets.”

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Andrew Torchia

