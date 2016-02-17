FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded: agency
#Environment
February 17, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

Leak at Kuwaiti oil well site, no gas spill recorded: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Workers are fixing a leak at a site where an oil well is being dug in northern Kuwait, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

The agency quoted Saad al-Azemi, spokesman for the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), as reporting that “no reading of any H2S (hydrogen sulphide) gas leak from the incident” had been recorded at the oil field.

He said specialized teams were dealing with the incident.

In a later statement, Azemi said the spill had not affected KOC’s operations and production processes in Kuwait, a major oil producer and OPEC member.

Kuwaiti media published photos of a fire it said was burning at the scene. The Arabic-language al-Rai news service said photos of a large fire were circulating on social media.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
