FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next three years
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
March 9, 2016 / 1:33 PM / in 2 years

Kuwaiti oil minister sees crude at $40-$60 over next three years

Hadeel Al Sayegh

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s acting oil minister said on Wednesday he expected oil prices of $40 to $60 a barrel over the next three years.

“I think we will see an indication of an increase in demand by end of this year and probably a little bit higher prices by 2017 and 2018,” Anas al-Saleh told reporters in Kuwait.

“And the range is $40-$60 as an average over three years.”

Brent crude futures were trading above $40 per barrel Wednesday.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.