Kuwait says seeks consensus between OPEC, non-OPEC countries
March 14, 2016 / 3:34 PM / a year ago

Kuwait says seeks consensus between OPEC, non-OPEC countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwaits’s acting oil minister Anas al-Saleh told a press conference on Monday that the country welcomed coordination between OPEC and non-OPEC countries but insisted the priority was a consensus.

Saleh said he had not yet received an official invitation to any meeting in Moscow or Qatar.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said earlier on Monday that a global deal to freeze oil production could be signed in April and exclude Iran, which has the right to boost output after years of sanctions.

A final agreement on an output freeze to support oil prices, which have fallen 65 percent since peaking in June 2014 due to oversupply, is seen next month, possibly again in Doha, Novak said.

Reporting By Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

