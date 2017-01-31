FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Kuwait minister to face no-confidence vote over sports ban
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 PM / 7 months ago

Kuwait minister to face no-confidence vote over sports ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - Ten Kuwaiti lawmakers filed a motion on Tuesday to hold a vote of no-confidence in the minister of information and youth after questioning him over the country's 15-month international sports ban, according to state news agency KUNA.

Sheikh Salman Humoud Al-Sabah, a member of the ruling family, will face the vote on Feb. 8 after lawmakers accused him of "complacency and mismanagement," the KUNA statement said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended Kuwait in October 2015, accusing the government of interference in its national Olympic Committee.

FIFA also banned Kuwait's national soccer federation last summer over alleged government interference in the running of the Kuwaiti FA.

Sheikh Salman said in June that Kuwait would sue the IOC in Swiss courts for $1 billion in damages over the Olympic suspension, calling it an "unjustifiable decision."

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.