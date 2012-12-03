Kuwait government to resign to make way for new cabinet - minister

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s government will resign on Monday in line with constitutional rules, its foreign minister said, a step designed to make way for a new cabinet in the Gulf Arab state after a snap parliamentary election two days ago.

The election was the second this year in the oil-producing nation, where a series of assemblies have collapsed due to a long-running power struggle between the parliament and the cabinet, in which the emir’s ruling family holds the top posts.

More than half the members of parliament elected on Saturday are newcomers to the 50-seat National Assembly. The chamber is expected to be more cooperative with the government than its predecessor after an opposition boycott of the poll and protests that divided the OPEC member and U.S. ally.

Under the constitution, a new government must be formed before the first session of the new parliament, which must take place within two weeks of the ballot.

“The government will resign (today) after the announcement of the parliamentary election results,” Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah said.

“The emir will consult on the appointment of the prime minister and then there will be the formation of the government.”

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is expected to pick his prime minister next week, who will in turn form a cabinet that will be announced on December 14, said Kuwait’s al-Watan daily, which is owned by a member of the ruling family. Parliament is expected to hold its first session on December 16.