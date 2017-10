Kuwait reappoints oil minister Hussein in new cabinet

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister reappointed Oil Minister Hani Hussein in his new cabinet and brought back veteran policymaker Mustapha al-Shamali as finance minister, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah submitted his new 15-member cabinet to Kuwait’s ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah for approval. KUNA said earlier that the lineup had been approved.

Shamali replaces Nayef al-Hajraf who took over the finance ministry portfolio in May. Hussein has been oil minister since February.