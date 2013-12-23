FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait ministers submit resignations to PM: parliament speaker
December 23, 2013 / 11:05 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait ministers submit resignations to PM: parliament speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s cabinet ministers submitted their resignations on Monday to the prime minister, the parliament speaker said, a move that could pave the way for a cabinet reshuffle.

Parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said he had received “a formal letter from the government that it will not attend Tuesday’s parliament session and that the ministers have resigned,” state news agency KUNA reported.

“I hope for the sake of Kuwait that the prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah will succeed in reshuffling the government,” he told a news conference.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Mahmoud Harby; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia

