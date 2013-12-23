Kuwait ministers submit resignations to PM: parliament speaker

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s cabinet ministers submitted their resignations on Monday to the prime minister, the parliament speaker said, a move that could pave the way for a cabinet reshuffle.

Parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said he had received “a formal letter from the government that it will not attend Tuesday’s parliament session and that the ministers have resigned,” state news agency KUNA reported.

“I hope for the sake of Kuwait that the prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah will succeed in reshuffling the government,” he told a news conference.