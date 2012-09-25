FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait court rejects government bid to change voting law
September 25, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait court rejects government bid to change voting law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s top court rejected a government appeal on Tuesday aimed at changing electoral boundaries in the major oil producer after a large protest by opposition figures against the bid.

Some opposition figures have said that the government was trying to gerrymander victory in elections expected this year or next. The government said it needed the constitutional court to rule on the country’s electoral law in order to protect the outcome of future elections from possible legal challenges.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall

