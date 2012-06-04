Kuwaiti gets 10 years for Twitter blasphemy: lawyer

KUWAIT (Reuters) - A court sentenced a 26-year-old Kuwaiti to 10 years in prison on Monday after ruling that he had endangered state security by insulting the Prophet Mohammad and the Sunni Muslim rulers of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on social media, his lawyer said.

Shi‘ite Muslim Hamad al-Naqi had pleaded innocent, saying he did not post the messages and that his Twitter account had been hacked.

The sentence was the maximum that Naqi could have received, his lawyer Khaled al-Shatti told Reuters.

The civil plaintiff and some Kuwaiti politicians had called for Naqi to be put to death in a high-profile and divisive case that has stoked sectarian tensions in the Gulf state.