FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait riot police disperse stateless protesters
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 1, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait riot police disperse stateless protesters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwaiti riot police used batons and armored trucks to disperse a group of about 200 stateless protesters on Tuesday, the latest rally by descendants of mainly desert nomads seeking improved rights in the oil-exporting Gulf state.

Known in Arabic as “bidoon” and numbering up to 180,000 people, the stateless are denied citizenship under strict nationality laws in Kuwait, whose citizens are entitled to generous welfare benefits.

Kuwait’s wealth has helped it avoid any major spillover of the “Arab Spring” pro-democracy revolts onto its territory. But a deadlock between parliament and the government and accusations of graft by the ex-prime minister have stirred unrest.

Police over the past year have also broken up several marches of stateless demonstrators that attracted several hundred people in marginalized neighborhoods near the capital. Large demonstrations are rare in Kuwait.

Gathering in a square on Kuwait City’s outskirts after prayers in a nearby mosque, Tuesday’s demonstrators called on the country’s ruler to grant them citizenship.

“We want this from your highness the emir, not the government, not the ministers,” the mainly young men chanted as helicopters circled overhead.

Masked police dressed in black and wielding long batons charged the group and led away a handful of protesters, gripping them by the back of the neck. “Look at how they treat us, look at this!” shouted an older man, banging a cane on the ground.

Most of the other demonstrators ran into the surrounding residential areas crammed with squat corrugated metal houses lined by dirt roads.

“I came to be here with my stateless brothers,” Kuwaiti Nasser al-Nanaphan said, with the country’s flag draped over his shoulders. “I am calling for their rights.”

Kuwait’s population, including foreign workers, is around 3 million. It is considered the most democratic state in a Gulf region dominated by Western-backed dynasties.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.