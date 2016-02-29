FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 29, 2016 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Kuwaiti minister hints driver who killed policeman may be a militant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s interior minister said on Monday that a man who rammed his car into a group of police officers last week, killing one of them, “belonged to an organization” - a wording that suggested the incident was an Islamist militant attack.

The Western-allied oil exporter has been on alert against Islamist militants since a suicide bomber killed 26 people in June last year at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Sheikh Mohammad al-Hamad al-Sabah, speaking at a ceremony to honor the deceased police officer, said the man who carried out the attack “belonged to an organization,” state news agency KUNA said, quoting a statement by the interior ministry.

It did not elaborate on the type of organization and the interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sami Aboudi, editing by Richard Balmforth

