Kuwaiti minister hints driver who killed policeman may be a militant

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s interior minister said on Monday that a man who rammed his car into a group of police officers last week, killing one of them, “belonged to an organization” - a wording that suggested the incident was an Islamist militant attack.

The Western-allied oil exporter has been on alert against Islamist militants since a suicide bomber killed 26 people in June last year at a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

Sheikh Mohammad al-Hamad al-Sabah, speaking at a ceremony to honor the deceased police officer, said the man who carried out the attack “belonged to an organization,” state news agency KUNA said, quoting a statement by the interior ministry.

It did not elaborate on the type of organization and the interior ministry spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.