KUWAIT Kuwaiti authorities have detained a suspected Islamist militant who deliberately rammed a vehicle he was driving at a car carrying five Americans, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

The agency quoted an interior ministry statement as saying the Americans were unhurt in the attack, but the assailant, identified as an Egyptian national, was injured and was taken to hospital.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)