a year ago
Kuwait to strengthen security at oil sites
July 3, 2016 / 1:43 PM / a year ago

Kuwait to strengthen security at oil sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) will reinforce security measures at oil installations in coordination with the country's interior ministry, a KNPC official spokesman said on Sunday.

"Intensive security plans to protect oil installations and facilities will be supported by the military and taken up after coordinating with the Ministry of Interior and its subsidiary bodies," Khaled Al-Asousi was quoted as saying by state news agency KUNA on Sunday. He did not provide further details.

A year ago an Islamic State group suicide bomber killed 27 people when he blew himself up inside a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait city, the first attack of its kind in the major oil-exporting state.

OPEC-member Kuwait pumps 3 million barrels of crude per day and has three refineries with a combined capacity of 930,000 bpd.

Reporting by Tom Finn, editing by David Evans

