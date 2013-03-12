FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kvaerner wins $1.5 billion contract from ExxonMobil
March 12, 2013 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Kvaerner wins $1.5 billion contract from ExxonMobil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Belgian headquarters of oil giant ExxonMobil, where Britain's Nicholas Mockford worked, is pictured in Machelen, northern Brussels, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner (KVAER.OL) has won a contract from ExxonMobil (XOM.N) worth about $1.5 billion, the firm said on Tuesday.

ExxonMobil is exercising an option for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the Hebron Project gravity based structure (GBS) offshore Canada, for which Kvaerner has already performed engineering and site preparation services.

The contract includes work conducted to date on the Hebron project, Kvaerner said.

Reporting By Victoria Klesty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
