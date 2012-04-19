FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Kvaerner gets $1 billion Shell contract
April 19, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Norway's Kvaerner gets $1 billion Shell contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil services firm Kvaerner (KVAER.OL) received a 6 billion crown ($1.04 billion), six-year onshore services contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the firm said on Thursday.

The deal, which includes an option for an additional two plus two years, is for engineering, procurement, construction and management for modifications and projects at the Ormen Lange/Nyhamna onshore facilities on the west coast of Norway.

($1 = 5.7540 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

