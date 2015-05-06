FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kymab raises $50 million to fund antibody-generating technology
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 6, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Kymab raises $50 million to fund antibody-generating technology

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biopharma company Kymab said it had raised $50 million from two firms associated with veteran British investor Neil Woodford to support the privately held company’s antibody-generating technology, Kymouse.

Woodford manages Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc, a closed-end investment trust, and has a stake in biotech investment company Malin Corp Plc through his firm Woodford Investment Management [IPO-WOOD.L].

Kymab specializes in producing monoclonal antibodies, or antibodies created from clones of a single cell in the lab rather than by a person’s own immune system.

The money raised would help it develop a pipeline of antibodies in “areas of significant unmet medical need”, Kymab said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The funds raised were the final part of a $90 million series B fundraising. The Wellcome Trust and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had contributed the initial $40 million in May last year.

In all, Kymab has raised $120 million in equity financing since it was founded in 2009, it said.

Dublin-based Malin also got two seats on Kymab’s board, including one for its chief executive, Adrian Howd.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.