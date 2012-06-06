FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario Pension chosen for South Korea's Kyobo Life stake sale: report
June 6, 2012 / 10:55 PM / 5 years ago

Ontario Pension chosen for South Korea's Kyobo Life stake sale: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Designers and workers decorate the headquarters of Kyobo Life Insurance in central Seoul March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - A consortium led by Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan beat out Affinity Equity Partners as the preferred bidder for a stake worth $398 million in South Korea’s unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance KYOBO.UL, local media reported on Thursday.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan teamed up with Corsair Capital to bid for The 9.9 percent stake held by state-run Korea Asset Management Corp (KAMCO), a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

The bid price was 230,000 Korean won ($190) per share, with the total stake to be sold at 470 billion Korean won ($398.26 million), the Chosun Ilbo reported.

The preferred bidder is expected to be finalized on Friday by a regulatory committee overseeing the recovery of bailout funds.

Reporting By Jungyoon Lee and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
