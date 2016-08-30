FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China foreign ministry condemns attack on embassy in Kyrgyzstan
August 30, 2016

China foreign ministry condemns attack on embassy in Kyrgyzstan

Investigators, Interior Ministry officers and members of security forces gather near the site of a bomb blast outside China's embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 30, 2016.Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned a car bomb attack on its embassy in Kyrgyzstan, which it said wounded three embassy staff, calling it an "extreme and violent attack".

China also urged Kyrgyz authorities to "get to the bottom of the incident", spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The three staff suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital, Hua said. No organization has claimed responsibility for the incident, she added.

A suspected suicide bomber rammed the gates of the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, killing himself and wounding three others, Kyrgyz officials said.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
