a year ago
Russia: Multinational group behind Chinese embassy attack in Kyrgyzstan: RIA
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#World News
September 13, 2016 / 8:34 AM / a year ago

Russia: Multinational group behind Chinese embassy attack in Kyrgyzstan: RIA

A car is parked near China's embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 30, 2016.Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior official from Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday that individuals linked to Russia, China and Tajikistan were behind a suicide bomb attack on the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek last month, the RIA news agency said.

Deputy FSB head Sergei Smirnov said there were "Tajik, Chinese and Russian traces behind the terrorist attack" which he said had been uncovered during an investigation conducted jointly with security services from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a six-member body led by China and Russia.

Kyrgyzstan's security service said last week that the bomb attack on the Chinese embassy had been ordered by Uighur militants active in Syria and carried out by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

