MOSCOW A senior official from Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday that individuals linked to Russia, China and Tajikistan were behind a suicide bomb attack on the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek last month, the RIA news agency said.
Deputy FSB head Sergei Smirnov said there were "Tajik, Chinese and Russian traces behind the terrorist attack" which he said had been uncovered during an investigation conducted jointly with security services from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a six-member body led by China and Russia.
Kyrgyzstan's security service said last week that the bomb attack on the Chinese embassy had been ordered by Uighur militants active in Syria and carried out by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Libyan commander's seizure of oil ports risks new conflict
TUNIS/BENGHAZI, Libya Libyan forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar said on Monday they had tightened their control over four major oil ports, casting a Western-backed project to unite Libya and revive oil exports into deep uncertainty.
Amid strains, Qatar urges Iran, Gulf Arabs to be good neighbors
DUBAI Qatar's Emir called for good neighborly relations between Gulf Arabs and Iran in a telephone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Qatar media reported, amid fresh strains between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran over the haj pilgrimage.
South African economy destabilized by Gordhan row: deputy finance minister
JOHANNESBURG A police investigation into South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is destabilizing the government and creating uncertainty across Africa's most industrialized economy, deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas said on Tuesday.