FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyz opposition MPs charged with coup attempt
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 5, 2012 / 5:34 PM / 5 years ago

Kyrgyz opposition MPs charged with coup attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - A court in Kyrgyzstan on Friday charged three opposition nationalist members of parliament with attempting to seize power after they led a crowd to storm government headquarters in protest over a Canadian-owned gold mine.

The three parliamentarians - Kamchibek Tashiyev, Sadyr Zhaparov and Talant Mamytov - were detained by security police on Thursday, a day after their rally erupted into violence.

Their lawyers said they could face between 12 and 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Wednesday’s clashes between police and supporters of the opposition Ata Zhurt party in the former Soviet republic were the most violent in the capital Bishkek since the April 2010 revolt that ousted then-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev.

Protesters demanded that the state should nationalize the Kumtor gold mine, Kyrgyzstan’s flagship venture with Canada’s Centerra Gold Inc.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.