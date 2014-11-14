Moderate quake strikes Kyrgyzstan near Lake Issyk Kul

(Reuters) - A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the south shore of Kyrgyzstan’s Lake Issyk Kul on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake, which struck at 7:24 a.m. (8.24 p.m. ET), was very shallow, at a depth of only 6.2 miles (10 km), which would have amplified its effect.

The epicenter was located 8 miles (13 km) east of the town of Kadzhi-Say and 149 miles (240 km) east-southeast of the capital Bishkek.

A magnitude 5.5. quake is capable of causing considerable damage.