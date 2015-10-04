Pro-Russian parties seen winning Kyrgyz parliamentary poll

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Voters in Kyrgyzstan were widely expected to hand pro-Russian parties a fresh five-year mandate in a Sunday election overshadowed by ethnic tensions and the threat of Islamist violence in the impoverished ex-Soviet nation.

The mainly Muslim country of six million has moved closer to Russia and away from the West in recent years. Under a deadline set by parliament, the United States last year shut an air base in Kyrgzystan that served U.S. operations in Afghanistan since 2001.

Kyrgyzstan, on a drug trafficking route from Afghanistan, remains vulnerable to political volatility after ousting two presidents in popular uprisings in 2005 and 2010.

The Social Democrats, who led the outgoing coalition, look set to emerge again as the largest party. They are still firmly associated with President Almazbek Atambayev, even though he formally stepped down as their leader after being elected head of state in 2011.

Atambayev, whose term ends in 2017, indirectly backed the Social Democrats in the run-up to the parliamentary election, opening roads, tunnels and other infrastructure and urging voters “to choose stability”, the party’s buzzword.

On Sunday, he made clear he wanted the Social Democrats to lead a new ruling coalition with a stronger mandate.

“For me, it’s important to have a solid footing in parliament,” he told reporters after casting his ballot. “I hope today the Social Democrats will get more than 26 seats,” he said, referring to the party’s result in the 2010 election.

Some voters said they had opted for other parties close to the Social Democrats, because the latter would “win anyway”.

“I voted for Kyrgyzstan Party, because this is the right hand of the president,” said Lidia Antonova, a 51-year-old nurse. “So may this party be also in parliament, and may the president have more support.”

RUSSIAN TIES

More than 2,000 candidates representing 14 parties are running for the 120 seats in parliament, which enjoys stronger control of the government and economy than Kyrgyzstan’s more autocratic Central Asian neighbors.

Atambayev has forged warm ties with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which retains a military air base in Kyrgyzstan, fearing an advance of militant Islam in the region.

Moscow has forgiven a lot of Kyrgyz debt and developed large economic projects in the landlocked Central Asian state. Around one million Kyrgyz also work in Russia and send home remittances helping the local economy.

Closely watching Sunday’s election is China, whose restive Xinjiang region borders Kyrgyzstan and which is present in several Kyrgyz industries, including energy and mining.

Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Moscow-led military bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (ODKB), and of the Eurasian Economic Union, a pet project of Putin.

The outgoing parliament voted unanimously in 2011 to name a peak in the Tien Shan mountains after Putin.

By contrast, ties with the United States soured in July when Washington conferred a human rights prize on an ethnic Uzbek dissident serving a life sentence on charges of inciting ethnic hatred during clashes between Uzbeks and Kyrgyz that killed more than 400 people in southern Kyrgyzstan in 2010.

By midday, 19.7 percent of 2.76 million Kyrgyz voters had cast ballots. Polls opened at 0200 GMT and close at 1400 GMT.