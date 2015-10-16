Kyrgyz police kill one escaped Islamist, three remain at large: ministry

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Police in Kyrgyzstan have killed one of four Islamists who escaped from prison earlier this week, but the others remain at large, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Daniyar Kadyraliyev, sentenced to life in prison in 2014 on terrorism charges, was killed after he attacked a policeman with a knife on the outskirts of the capital Bishkek on Friday, a ministry spokesman said.

Kadyraliyev and three other members of Jaish al-Mahdi, a group which Kyrgyzstan has accused of carrying out several bomb attacks and plotting a coup, broke out of a prison on Sunday, killing three guards.

Two of the escapees were serving life sentences on charges of religious extremism and terrorism, while the other two had been charged with the same offences, the prison authority said.

Russia retains a military air base in Kyrgyzstan, fearing an advance of militant Islam in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev were in neighboring Kazakhstan on Friday to discuss, together with other ex-Soviet leaders, joint action to bolster security.

Kyrgyz security forces killed six gunmen in clashes in Bishkek three months ago and the authorities have said they were plotting a terrorist attack.