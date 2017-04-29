FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Landslide in Kyrgyzstan leaves 24 people missing
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 29, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 months ago

Landslide in Kyrgyzstan leaves 24 people missing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - At least 24 people were missing in south-Western Kyrgyzstan on Saturday after a landslide tore through a village, Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry said on Saturday.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, destroyed eleven houses in the village in Uzgen district of Osh region at around 0120 GMT (9.20 p.m. ET on Friday) on Saturday. The exact number of people hit by the landslide was unclear, the Emergency Ministry said.

The press office of the local administration said people in the area received a warning about risks of a possible landslide and were recommended to leave the area. Those who decided to stay signed papers saying they had been informed about the danger, the press office said.

More than 180 emergency ministry personnel are working at the site to excavate the buried village, according to local authorities.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 25 landslides have been registered in the Osh region of the Central Asian country, killing six people, Russia's state-run news agency RIA reported.

Reporting by Hulkar Isamova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Toby Chopra

