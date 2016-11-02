FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kyrgyzstan to hold Dec. 11 vote on boosting PM's powers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 2, 2016 / 11:08 AM / 10 months ago

Kyrgyzstan to hold Dec. 11 vote on boosting PM's powers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's parliament approved plans on Wednesday to hold a Dec. 11 referendum on proposed reforms of the constitution that would strengthen the powers of the prime minister, parliament's press office said.

Opponents of the reforms, which have been criticized by international monitoring bodies, say they are ultimately aimed at extending the rule of President Almazbek Atambayev.

Atambayev, 60, is barred by the constitution from running for a second presidential term when his mandate ends next year and critics say the proposed reform would enable him to become a powerful prime minister.

Atambayev has denied having such plans.

The government resigned last week after Atambayev's Social Democratic party quit the ruling coalition because some partners refused to support the proposed changes to the constitution. It is now building a new coalition.

The amendments also include provisions granting more powers to the cabinet and to leaders of parliamentary factions.

In a joint comment, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe said last month that the proposed amendments to the constitution would have a negative impact on the balance of powers by strengthening the executive's powers at the expense of parliament and the judiciary.

Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished, mostly Muslim, nation of 6 million, has been volatile in recent years and was the scene of violent protests in 2005 and 2010 which toppled successive presidents.

If the confrontation between Atambayev and his opponents extends beyond a war of words and parliamentary maneuvering, it could destabilize the former Soviet republic which hosts a Russian military base.

During his rule which began in 2011, Atambayev has brought Kyrgyzstan closer into Moscow's political orbit, securing Russian financial assistance and investments.

However, the sharp decline in oil prices has prompted Moscow to halt some ambitious projects such as the construction of hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Many Kyrgyz migrant laborers have also lost jobs in Russia, increasing social tension.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.