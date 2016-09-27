FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kyrgyz president has recovered, may leave hospital this week: office
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 27, 2016 / 1:03 PM / a year ago

Kyrgyz president has recovered, may leave hospital this week: office

Kyrgyzstan's President Almazbek Atambayev addresses a news conference in Berlin, April 1, 2015.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev's condition has improved and he may be discharged from hospital by the end of the week, his office said on Tuesday, a week after the 60-year-old leader went on medical leave due to suspected heart problems.

Atambayev is being treated in Moscow after suffering chest pains on a flight last week and undergoing an examination in Turkey.

His illness followed a heated exchange with several former political allies who oppose constitutional reforms proposed by Atambayev.

Indicating that the Bishkek government planned to press ahead with the reforms, a parliamentary committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would call a referendum on the proposed reforms if they are approved by the legislature.

The planned constitutional changes are not major and will not allow Atambayev to stay on after his term ends in 2017.

But some of his opponents say they strengthen the powers of the prime minister, a role which he could in theory take on after stepping down as president.

Kyrgyzstan, an impoverished, mostly Muslim nation of 6 million, has been politically volatile in recent years. Violent protests in 2005 and 2010 toppled two successive presidents.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.