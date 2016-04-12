Kyrgyz president's deputy chief of staff nominated for PM

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev’s allies nominated his deputy chief of staff for prime minister on Tuesday, following the resignation of Temir Sariyev whose cabinet was accused by parliament members of corruption.

The move consolidates power in the hands of the Social Democratic party which is close to Atambayev and leads the ruling parliamentary coalition. Sariyev’s political party, Akshumkar, is not a member of the coalition.

Social Democrat and former agriculture minister Sooronbai Zheenbekov, 57, would have the support of all four parties in the coalition, Chynybai Tursunbekov, the leader of the parliamentary faction of Social Democrats, told Reuters.

Sooronbai Zheenbekov’s brother, Asylbek Zheenbekov, is a member of the same faction and speaker of parliament since 2011. But he will have to step down as speaker if his brother becomes premier.

Tursunbekov did not say when the parliament, where the coalition has 80 seats out of 120, would elect a new prime minister.

A commission set up by the ex-Soviet republic’s parliament said last week that Sariyev’s government had broken the law, accusing it of having rigged a $100 million road construction tender to ensure it was given to a Chinese firm that lacked the required license.

Sariyev, whose Akshumkar party has no seats in the parliament, has denied any wrongdoing but quit on Monday, saying the squabbles had stalled the government’s work.