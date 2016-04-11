Kyrgyzstan PM Sariyev resigns after cabinet accused of graft

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Temir Sariyev (L) stands during a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in this file picture taken December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool/Files

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyz Prime Minister Temir Sariyev and his cabinet resigned on Monday after a parliamentary commission accused it of corruption, a move highlighting tensions between different factions of President Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters.

“Squabbles, rumors and gossip have upset the balance within the government,” Sariyev told a cabinet meeting open to the media. “The government’s work has stalled at such a difficult time.”

A commission set up by the ex-Soviet republic’s parliament said last week the government had broken the law, accusing it of having rigged a $100 million road construction tender to ensure it was given to a Chinese firm that lacked the required license.

Sariyev, who has denied any wrongdoing, had asked Atambayev to sack Transport Minister Argynbek Malabayev, but the president has refused to do so, saying the prime minister had not provided clear legal grounds for a dismissal.

On Monday, Atambayev accepted Sariyev’s resignation, which automatically triggered the resignation of the whole cabinet.

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Temir Sariyev (2nd R) speaks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not seen) during a meeting in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Sariyev, 52, has run the Central Asian nation’s government since last May, at the time when its economy has come under pressure from the recession in Russia and slowdowns in other neighboring countries such as China and Kazakhstan.

Sariyev had also pledged to resolve a long-standing dispute over profit-sharing with Canada’s Centerra Gold, which operates Kumtor, Kyrgyzstan’s biggest gold mine and its economic backbone. But the sides have not reached any agreement yet.

Social Democrats closely linked to Atambayev head up a coalition that dominates the parliament and also includes the Kyrgyzstan, Onuguu-Progress and Ata Meken parties. Sariyev’s party, Akshumkar, does not have seats in the parliament.

The coalition, which controls 80 out of 120 seats in the legislature, now needs to pick a new premier within 15 days.

Unlike its autocratic Central Asian neighbors, Kyrgyzstan has a relatively powerful parliament while limiting presidential powers. Two Kyrgyz presidents have been toppled by violent protests.