BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan has voted in favor of constitutional changes boosting the power of the executive, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday, citing the preliminary results of a national referendum.

The commission said that with most ballots counted, about 80 percent of voters had supported the package of constitutional amendments proposed by allies of President Almazbek Atambayev.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Clarke)