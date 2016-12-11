Iran says Gulf worried about war risks with Trump
DUBAI Donald Trump's election has led to unease over threats to peace in the region, Iran's defense minister said on Sunday, warning that a war would destroy Israel and the small Gulf Arab states.
BISHKEK Kyrgyzstan has voted in favor of constitutional changes boosting the power of the executive, the Central Election Commission said on Sunday, citing the preliminary results of a national referendum.
The commission said that with most ballots counted, about 80 percent of voters had supported the package of constitutional amendments proposed by allies of President Almazbek Atambayev.
BEIRUT The United States and Russia on Sunday tabled a proposal to rebels in Aleppo that would offer safe passage from the city for fighters, their families and other civilians, three opposition officials with Aleppo rebel groups told Reuters.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday rejected a demand by Maoist-led rebels to free more prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal, saying he had made enough concessions and was willing to let peace talks collapse if necessary.