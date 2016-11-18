Kyrgyz man detained over prank call to Ukrainian leader

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's security services have detained a local man suspected of links to a prank call to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko from someone pretending to be the president of Central Asian nation, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Earlier in November, Poroshenko's office announced a conversation with Kyrgyz leader Almazbek Atambayev - who then issued a statement saying the call had not taken place.

A recording of the call was subsequently published online, but Kiev said parts where Poroshenko was critical of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin were cut.

Poroshenko's spokesman this week accused the Russian state security service of orchestrating the prank call and said officials at Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs must have assisted the pranksters.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday the two sides were investigating the incident, while local security services have detained a man "who had been in contact with the prankers".

The ministry did not name the detained man or say whether he was an official. It could not be reached for comment and the state security service declined to comment on the matter.