FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two bodies found at U.S. plane crash site in Kyrgyzstan
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 4, 2013 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Two bodies found at U.S. plane crash site in Kyrgyzstan

Olga Dzyubenko

2 Min Read

The wreckage of the Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker plane is seen at the site of its crash near the Kyrgyz village of Chaldovar, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sabyr Alichiev/Pool

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Remains of two bodies have been found in the wreckage of a U.S. military plane that crashed in Kyrgyzstan, and authorities are still looking for a third person who was on board, officials said.

The refueling plane exploded in mid air when its cargo of fuel ignited on its way to Afghanistan on Friday, accident investigators said.

Experts were still trying to work out what led up to the crash, said Kuvan Mamakeev, the Kyrgyz state prosecutor responsible for investigating transport crimes and accidents.

“It could be because of the fuel, because of the engine, the weather conditions or the human factor,” he told Reuters.

Remains of the two bodies were found on Saturday, and a third person on board was still unaccounted for, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Kubatbek Boronov, added.

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker took off from the U.S. military transit center at Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport, which U.S. forces maintain for operations in Afghanistan, with around 70 tonnes of fuel on board, a local ministry official said.

The wreckage of the plane was scattered over a 4 to 5 km area in a mountainous area near the Kyrgyz village of Chaldovar, the official added.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.