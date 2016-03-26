FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan end border standoff
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2016 / 9:39 AM / a year ago

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan end border standoff

A view of abandoned Kyrgyz frontier post on the bank of Kara-Su border river between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan near the city of Jalalabad June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan and its bigger Central Asian neighbor Uzbekistan have ended a standoff over a disputed border area, pulling back troops and armored vehicles, Kyrgyzstan’s border guard service said on Saturday.

The confrontation between the two former Soviet republics began last week, triggering public protests on the Kyrgyz side where President Almazbek Atambayev has accused his opponents of using the border standoff to try to destabilize the country.

A spokeswoman for the border guard service said both sides had removed their troops and armored personnel carriers (APCs) from the area near the Kyrgyz town of Kerben on Saturday morning, after talks between two border guard commanders a day earlier.

That part of the frontier is not clearly demarcated. Uzbekistan stationed two APCs and about 40 soldiers in the area last week, prompting smaller Kyrgyzstan to send two of its own APCs and a similar number of troops.

Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.