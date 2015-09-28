U.S. government contractor L-3 to pay $4.63 million to settle charges it overbilled

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government contractor L-3 Communications Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $4.63 million to resolve allegations that it overbilled the government for time spent by independent contractors at two U.S. bases before overseas deployments, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday.

The allegations centered on time the contractors spent at the U.S. bases before working for L-3 on rotary aviation maintenance and support services for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt and Kuwait, all under contracts with the U.S. Air Force.

The United States alleged that from 2006 through November 2011, L-3 knowingly overcharged the government for time the company’s independent contractors spent at pre-deployment centers in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Bliss, Texas, where people headed overseas get orientation briefings, training, health screenings, payroll processing and deal with other administrative matters.

U.S. officials said that instead of billing for the actual time each individual spent at the center, the billing was based on the earliest arrival or latest departure time of any other individual who also processed through the center that same day.

“Contractors owe a duty to the taxpayers to accurately bill the United States for the actual work performed,” U.S. Attorney John Horn of the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement. “This settlement demonstrates our commitment to hold contractors accountable for false billing and restore wrongfully taken funds to the military.”

The allegations arose from a lawsuit filed by Robert Martin, a former L-3 independent contractor and whistleblower. Under the U.S. False Claims Act, private citizens can bring suit on behalf of the government for false claims and share in any recovery. Martin will receive $798,675 from the settlement.

L-3 could not be reached for immediate comment.