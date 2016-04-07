L Brands to restructure Victoria's Secret business

A model presents a creation during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands Inc (LB.N) reported March sales at established stores above analysts’ expectations and said it would restructure its business to focus on core categories.

L Brands said it would create three units within its Victoria’s Secret business - Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Pink and Victoria’s Secret Beauty - and eliminate certain merchandise categories.

The changes are aimed at narrowing the company’s focus and simplifying the operating model, Chief Executive Leslie Wexner said on Thursday.

Pink sells lingerie, apparel and personal care products to college-aged women while Victoria’s Secret Beauty sells beauty products and accessories.

Victoria’s Secret is L Brands’ biggest business, accounting for 63 percent of revenue last year.

Besides Victoria’s Secret, L Brands owns Bath & Body Works and Other Brands, which includes La Senza and Henri Bendel.

L Brands Inc said it would also eliminate about 200 corporate jobs at its Columbus and New York offices.

The company said sales at stores open more than 12 months rose 3 percent in March, double the 1.5 percent growth expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.