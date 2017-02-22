FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Victoria's Secret weighs on L Brands February comparable sales forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 22, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 6 months ago

Victoria's Secret weighs on L Brands February comparable sales forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A director chair is seen backstage before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016.Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - L Brands (LB.N) forecast a steeper drop in February comparable sales as its biggest brand, Victoria's Secret, faces slowing demand, sending the company's shares down nearly 13 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

L Brands forecast a mid-to-high teens decline in total comparable sales, above the mid-single digit drop it had estimated previously.

The company said it expected a fall of about 20 percent in February comparable sales at Victoria's Secret and a mid-single digit decline at Bath & Body Works.

L Brands has restructured its business to focus on its core brands and exited certain product categories last year, including swim and apparel business of Victoria's Secret.

The exit lowered the company's total comparable sales for the fourth quarter by 2 percentage points, L Brands said on Wednesday.

Ongoing weakness in core lingerie could be more difficult to repair as management continues to employ various incentives to rejuvenate traffic, Mizuho Securities analyst Betty Chen said in a pre-earnings note.

The company's net income fell to $631.7 million, or $2.18 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28 from $636 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax settlement, L Brands earned $2.03 per share, above the average analysts' estimate of $1.90 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, L Brands reported a 2 percent rise in sales, its slowest quarterly sales growth in three years.

The company's shares were trading at $50.60 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, they had fallen 31 percent in the past 12 months.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.