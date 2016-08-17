FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
L&G kicks off U.S. infrastructure push with university deal
#Business News
August 17, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

L&G kicks off U.S. infrastructure push with university deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Legal & General insurance company is seen at their office in central London, Britain, March 17, 2008.Alessia Pierdomenico/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed its first infrastructure deal in the United States, investing around $100 million to help the University of California, Merced, expand its campus.

The deal is part of a roughly $660 million financing package that will see the campus more than double in size to accommodate 10,000 students and allow the university to grow its research and teaching programs, Legal & General said in a statement.

The 38-year financing - in what L&G said is the first-ever public-private partnership in the U.S. educational sector - is part of its strategy to target real asset deals that can help it meet its long-term pension liabilities.

"We ... continue to target transactions backed by economic and social infrastructure as part of Legal & General’s wider approach to real asset investments," said Charles-Henry Lecointe, senior infrastructure investment manager at Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets.

(Company corrected statement to make clear the $100 mln L&G financing is part of a $660 mln package, not a $760 mln package)

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
